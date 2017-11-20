Vidya Balan has won hearts and garnered appreciation from all quarters for her performance in Tumhari Sulu, which released on November 17. The positive word of mouth is bringing in good results for the movie's business.

The opening day of Tumhari Sulu had a slow start as it earned Rs 2.87 crore, in spite of good reviews. But from the next day, the movie witnessed massive growth.

Now, the first weekend of Tumhari Sulu has passed and the total collection is commendable. The total collection of Vidya Balan's movie on its opening weekend is Rs 12.87 crore.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#TumhariSulu had a SUPER-STRONG weekend... Showed SUPER trending... Fri 2.87 cr, Sat 4.61 cr, Sun 5.39 cr. Total: ₹ 12.87 cr. India biz."

However, Tumhari Sulu was one of the Vidya's lowest openers among her recently released movies -- Kahaani (Rs 2.95 crore), Kahaani 2 (Rs 4.25 crore) The Dirty Picture (Rs 9.54 crore), Ghanchakkar (Rs 7.20 crore), Hamari Adhuri Kahani (Rs 5.04 crore), Kahaani 2 (Rs 4.25 crore), Begum Jaan (Rs 3.94 crore) and Bobby Jasoos (Rs 1.79 crore). But the following days' collections were quite impressive.

Now, we have to see whether this growth will be stable on the weekdays or not. Directed by debutante Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu revolves around Vidya Balan's character.

She plays a middle-class married woman named Sulochana aka Sulu in a Mumbai suburban. She is a happy-go-lucky person and her husband is a sales manager.

In an unexpected turn of events, she lands a job of an RJ (radio jockey) for a late night show. How she carries herself as an RJ while getting a sneak peek into several people's lives is the story.

The highlight of the film is Vidya's RJ job. She talks to the callers in a sexy voice, which somehow makes the night show popular. Manav Kaul plays her husband, while Neha Dhupia plays her boss. For Tumhari Sulu, Vidya took some lessons from RJ Malishka, who also stars in the film.