Vidya Balan's Tumhari Sulu, which is riding high on positive word of mouth, has hit the ball out of the stadium with its stupendous run at the box office. The movie has minted Rs. 12.87 crore in its opening weekend at the box office.

On Friday, the movie witnessed decent footfalls in the evening shows unlike morning shows and earned Rs 2.87 crore on its opening day. On Saturday, the movie witnessed a massive growth on Day 2 and earned Rs 4.61 crore. The movie collections further escalated on Sunday and minted Rs. 5.39 crore.

Tumhari Sulu becomes the fourth-highest opening day grosser in the list of women-centric films of 2017 beating Kangana Ranaut's Simran (Rs 2.77 crore), Shraddha Kapoor's Haseena Parker (Rs 1.87 crore) and Sonakshi Sinha's Noor (Rs 1.54 crore). Anushka Sharma's Phillauri (Rs 4.02 crore), Begum Jaan (Rs 3.94 crore) and Sridevi's Mom (Rs 2.90 crore) hold the top three spots in the list.

Now let's take a look at Vidya Balan's highest opening weekend grossers.

Movie Opening weekend collections The Dirty Picture 32.70 cr Ghanchakkar 22.30 cr Kahaani 2 16.97 cr Hamari Adhuri Kahani 16.49 cr Kahaani 13.83 cr Tumhari Sulu 12.87 cr Begum Jaan 11.48 cr

Made with a budget of Rs 20 crore (Production cost: 12 crore, prints and advertising cost: Rs 8 crore), Suresh Triveni's directional venture was released in more than 800 screens in India. While the film's target audience was mostly multiplexes, the movie must cross Rs 25 crore during its entire lifetime to be called a hit.

Apart from Vidya Balan, Tumhari Sulu, which also stars Manav Kaul, Neha Dhupia and RJ Malishka, is expected to enter double figures at the box office on the last day of its opening weekend.