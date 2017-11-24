Vidya Balan has won a million hearts and garnered appreciation from all quarters for her performance in Tumhari Sulu, which released on November 17. Followed by a positive word of mouth, theatres started filling up after the morning show.

The first weekend collection was impressive as it witnessed a wonderful run at the box office. Now, the movie completed its first week and the collection is quite good.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted: "#TumhariSulu showed GOOD TRENDING on weekdays... Lack of major film this week should help consolidate its status... Fri 2.87 cr, Sat 4.61 cr, Sun 5.39 cr, Mon 1.84 cr, Tue 1.85 cr, Wed 1.67 cr, Thu 1.55 cr. Total: ₹ 19.78 cr. India biz."

Tumhari Sulu will cross Rs 20-crore mark on Friday at the domestic box office collection. The movie has also benefited from the less trending new releases. Aksar 2, which clashed with Tumhari Sulu, couldn't impress the viewers.

And this Friday, two movies – Julie 2 and Kadv Hawa – have released, which are also predicted to earn less. So, it gives Tumhari Sulu another weekend to continue its wonderful run at the box office.

Directed by debutante Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu revolves around Vidya Balan's character. She plays a middle-class married woman named Sulochana aka Sulu in a Mumbai suburban. She is a happy-go-lucky person and her husband is a sales manager.

Sulu, who is a regular radio listener, one day takes part in a contest on the radio and wins a pressure cooker.

But in an unexpected turn of events, she lands a job of an RJ (radio jockey) for a late night show. How she carries herself as an RJ while getting a sneak peek into several people's lives is the story.

The highlight of the film is Vidya's RJ job. She talks to the callers in a sexy voice, which somehow makes the night show popular. Manav Kaul plays her husband, while Neha Dhupia plays her boss. For Tumhari Sullu, Vidya took some lessons from RJ Malishka, who also stars in the film.