Bollywood movies Tumhari Sulu and Aksar 2 have opened to poor response at the Indian box office, while Hollywood superhero film Justice League led the race in the domestic market.

Tumhari Sulu starring Vidya Balan is a much-talked-about comedy, and its promos got good response. On the other hand, Aksar 2 starring Zareen Khan is a sequel to the hit Hindi movie Aksar, and got a decent amount of publicity and hype generated by its promos.

When compared to Aksar 2, Tumhari Sulu is a notch bigger in terms of hype, promotion, screen count and advance booking.

Tumhari Sulu was expected to start with a bang at the box office and become the biggest opener for this week, beating Aksar 2 and Justice League. But both the Hindi movies have opened to poor response at the ticket counters in the morning and matinee shows, while the Hollywood movie started on a good note.

But to everyone's surprise, the DCEU movie has debuted to decent response, with average occupancy crossing 40 percent in the morning show. The word of mouth is expected to take its collection upwards in the evening shows.

As per early trends, Justice League is likely to collect Rs 5 crore at the Indian box office on the first day and top the domestic business chart.

Meanwhile, the Vidya Balan-starrer registered an average of 20 percent occupancy in the morning shows. Written and directed by Suresh Triveni, Tumhari Sulu received positive talk from viewers, which took its average occupancy to 30 percent in the matinee shows.

The strong word of mouth is expected to boost its collection further in the afternoon and evening shows. As per early trends, Tumhari Sulu is likely to collect around Rs 4 crore at the domestic box office on its first day. It is set to become the fifth-biggest opener for Vidya Balan. Here is list of her biggest openers.

Rank Movie Collection 1 The Dirty Picture Rs 9.54 crore 2 Ghanchakkar Rs 7.20 crore 3 Hamari Adhuri Kahani Rs 5.04 crore 4 Kahaani 2 Rs 4.25 crore 5 Begum Jaan Rs 3.94 crore 6 Kahaani Rs 2.95 crore 7 Bobby Jasoos Rs 1.79 crore

The response for Aksar 2 is poorer than Tumhari Sulu, with its average occupancy reaching 10 percent in both morning and matinee shows.

On top of it, the movie has garnered mixed talk from viewers, which may take a toll on its collection in the later shows. As per early trends, the film is likely to collect around Rs 1 crore at the domestic box office on the first day.

On the whole, while Tumhari Sulu is expected to do better in the evening shows owing to its positive reviews, Aksar 2 has to face stiff competition from its Bollywood competitor as well as the massive Hollywood release. Justice League will however grow from the evening shows.