Salman Khan's Tubelight did not have the expected opening box office collection, but the movie still managed to take its gross three-day business to over Rs 100 crore at the worldwide market.

Unlike the recent movies of Salman, Tubelight failed to impress critics, and the box office figures suggest that it could not charm the audience either.

Although the first-weekend box office collection of the movie at the domestic market is pretty decent, it is quite average when compared to Bajrangi Bhaijaan or Sultan. Considering the hype around the movie, it was expected that the war drama would cross Rs 100 crore mark in three days in India itself. But that did not happen.

The three-day gross total collection of Tubelight could not cross Rs 100 crore at Indian box office, let alone the nett earning. However, the Kabir Khan directorial managed to achieve the feat as far as its worldwide gross collection is concerned.

The film did not witness much growth in its collection over the weekend. After earning Rs 21.15 crore on its opening day, Tubelight collected Rs 21.17 crore and Rs 22.45 crore on Saturday and Sunday respectively, taking its 3-day nett domestic collection to Rs 64.77 crore. Its gross business in the first three days stood at Rs 89.96 crore.

On the other side, Tubelight failed to put much impact at the overseas box office as well. The movie could just collect Rs 10.73 crore at the overseas market over its first weekend, taking its total gross worldwide collection to Rs 110.69 crore until Sunday, according to Bollywood Hungama.

Here is the area-wise distribution of Tubelight in the overseas market -- USA and Canada - Rs 5.69 crore, UK - Rs 2.15 crore, Australia - Rs 1.50 crore, New Zealand - Rs 82 lakh, Malaysia - 9 lakh and Germany - Rs 18 lakh.

Although Tubelight has collected over Rs 100 crore gross at the worldwide market in its first three days, it is one of the worst figures for Salman movies in the recent past.