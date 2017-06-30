Salman Khan's Tubelight ended its first week with a good collection at the Indian box office. It has become the sixth highest grossing Bollywood movie of 2017 in the domestic market in seven days.

Before its release, Tubelight was surrounded by a huge hype, with promos creating a lot of curiosity about the film. Backed by good advance booking, the movie was expected to start with a bang at the ticket counters in the domestic markets. The response it received, however, was below expectations, and collected Rs 21.15 crore net at the Indian box office on the first day. It became the seventh biggest opener for Salman Khan.

The Salman Khan and Sohail Khan starrer was expected to show a big jump on Saturday and Sunday, but the weekend could not make a big difference its business. Tubelight collected Rs 64.77 crore net at the domestic box office in its opening weekend. The breakup of its collection is Rs 21.15 crore on Friday, Rs 21.17 crore on Saturday and Rs 22.45 crore on Sunday.

Its collection came as a big surprise for many in the film industry, and the pre-Eid timing of the release was touted to be the reason for the lukewarm performance.

Tubelight was expected to do superb business on Monday, which was the Eid holiday. The movie once again disappointed the filmmakers, as it could not cross the Rs 20 crore mark on the day.

The collection of Tubelight dropped by over 40 percent on Tuesday, since it was a working day. The film continued to dip on Wednesday, but managed to join the club of Rs 100 crore movies on the day. It has become the sixth Bollywood film to mint Rs 100 crore net in 2017. It has also become the 11th movie of Salman Khan to join this club.

Here is the list of his movies that are a part of the club of Rs 100 crore movies.

No Movies Release Total collection Days to cross 100 crore 1 Bajrangi Bhaijaan 17-Jul-15 320.34 3 2 Sultan 06-Jul-16 300.45 3 3 Kick 25-Jul-14 231.85 5 4 Prem Ratan Dhan Payo 12-Nov-15 208.88 3 5 Ek Tha Tiger 15-Aug-12 198.78 5 6 Dabangg 2 21-Dec-12 155.00 6 7 Bodyguard 31-Aug-11 148.86 7 8 Dabangg 10-Sep-10 138.88 10 9 Ready 3-Jun-11 119.78 14 10 Jai Ho 24-Jan-14 116.00 10 11 Tubelight 23-Jun-17 113.86 6

Its collection further dipped on Thursday. With an earning of Rs 49.09 crore net at the Indian box office on the weekdays, its first week total collection has reached Rs 113.86 crore net in the domestic market. Its breakup over the week days is Rs 19.09 crore on Monday, Rs 12 crore on Tuesday, Rs 10 crore on Wednesday and Rs 8 crore on Thursday. Its gross total over seven days stands at Rs 158.14 crore.

However, Tubelight has landed in the sixth place in the list of highest grossing Hindi movies of 2017. Here is the list of movies (the collection figures are in Rs and crore).