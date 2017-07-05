The collection of Salman Khan's latest outing Tubelight, which is having a slow run at the box office, has finally surpassed the mark of Rs 100 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 12 days.

Having collected Rs 106.86 crore net in the first week, the Kabir Khan-directed war drama witnessed a steep decline in its collection on its second Friday. Tubelight showed some improvement on its second Saturday and Sunday, but the growth was not up to the expected mark.

Its business collapsed again on Monday and it continued to fall on Tuesday too, as they were working days.

Tubelight collected approximately Rs 11.79 crore net at the domestic box office in five days of its second week. Its total collection has reached Rs 118.65 crore net in India. Its gross collection stands approximately at Rs 164.79 crore in the domestic market in 12 days.

The Salman Khan starrer has also hit rock bottom in the international markets in its second week. Tubelight collected approximately Rs 2.35 crore gross at the overseas box office in its second week.

Its 12-day total collection has reached Rs 44.20 crore gross in the international markets.

Tubelight collected a total of Rs 208.99 crore gross at the worldwide box office in 12 days. Here are the details of the 12-day gross collections of Tubelight in various countries.

These numbers are based on different reports. The figures can be approximate and IBTimes India does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data.

All the numbers are in Rs and crore.

No Country Collection 1 India 164.79 2 US 7.39 3 Canada 2.00 4 UK 5.03 5 Australia 2.25 6 New Zealand 1.26 7 Malaysia 0.23 8 Other forein countries 26.04 -- Worldwide total 208.99

Tubelight was expected to break at least some records of Baahubali 2 in the Indian market, but it failed to do so. However, it has become the fourth highest grossing Hindi film of 2017, beating Jolly LLB 2 and Badrinath Ki Dulhania. Here is the list of the movies, and the collection figures are in Rs and crore.