Contrary to expectations, the Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight failed to become a box office hit. After the overwhelming success of Bajrangi Bhaijaan and Sultan, Tubelight turned out to be the superstar's one of worst box office performing movies in the recent past.

However, a number of other upcoming Bollywood movies in 2017 apparently have the potential to make it big at the box office. There are at least seven big flicks lined up this year that are likely to become box office hits. Here is the list:

Toilet- Ek Prem Katha: Akshay Kumar's next movie is slated to be released on August 11. Inspired from the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, the movie generated a lot of hype.

Apart from the unique concept, the film also has Akshay with Bhumi Pednekar pairing up for the first time. Considering Akshay's back to back hits, this film is also expected to peform well at the box office.

Baadshaho: Starring Ajay Devgn, Emraan Hashmi, Vidyut Jammwal, Esha Gupta and Ileana D'Cruz among others, Baadshaho is an action thriller. After Shivaay, Ajay is hoping to claim another box office hit with this movie. It will hit the screens on September 1.

Simran: National Award winning actress Kangana Ranaut will be appearing in Simran next. Although her last release Rangoon did not do well at the commercial circuits, Simran is likely to bring the best out of her. Directed by Hansal Mehta, this will be released on September 15.

Judwaa 2: The sequel to Salman Khan's hit movie Judwaa, this will feature Varun Dhawan in double roles. It also features Jacqueline Fernandez and Taapsee Pannu as female leads. Varun has been quite successful with his movies, and Judwaa 2 is something fans have been eagerly waiting for. It will out on September 29.

Secret Superstar: Although Aamir Khan has an extended cameo in this movie and not a full-fledged role, this actor has a nose for good scripts. Starring Zaira Wasim in lead, this movie is expected to have quality content, and thus, should be a box office winner. Secret Superstar will be released on October 18.

Padmavati: Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Padmavati features Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor. After the success of Bajirao Mastani, SLB is coming up with another masterpiece, and this has all the probability to become a huge success.Decemeber 8 is its release date.

Tiger Zinda Hai: After Tubelight, Salman will next be seen in Tiger Zinda Hai. Sequel to blockbuster Ek Tha Tiger, the movie will bring back the hit pairing of Salman and Katrina Kaif. Sallu's fans cannot wait to see the actor back in action mode, and this will end 2017 on a happy note. Tiger Zinda Hai will hit the screens on December 22.