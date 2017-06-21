Bollywood actor Salman Khan is set to win hearts this Friday with his movie Tubelight. The Kabir Khan-directorial is releasing during Ramadan, a few days ahead of Eid. As advance booking has begun, tickets are being sold quite fast.

Like Salman's other films, Tubelight is also releasing during Eid. The superstar's previous movie, Sultan, too released during the festival and earned Rs 36.54 crore. But Tubelight might not be able to cross Sultan's collection.

The reason is that Sultan released on a holiday and Tubelight is releasing during Ramadan, which is not a holiday. The collection will improve from Saturday and is expected to earn wonderfully on Monday, which is an Eid holiday.

Thus, the box office prediction of Tubelight is around Rs 25 crore on its opening day. Depending on the word of mouth, the collection may increase after the first show. Also, the weekend will start, so, it will boost up the box office collection.

A similar thing had happened when Kabir Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan released as it was also a non-holiday. The opening day of that film was Rs 27.25 crore.

The advance booking of the movie is, however, impressive, especially overseas. The theatres in Germany and Dubai are almost houseful, and the theatres in India are also filling fast. Thus, it's difficult to say what will happen on June 23.

Meanwhile, Salman and team are busy promoting the movie. He was recently seen at the promotional event where the highlight was the child artist -- Matin Rey Tangu.

Watch the little guy's hilarious moments here: