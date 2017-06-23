Kabir Khan's Tubelight starring Salman Khan, which opened in theatres on Friday, June 23, is not expected to cross the Rs 100-crore mark at the domestic box office in its first weekend.

Tubelight movie review roundup: Salman Khan in never seen before avatar will surely refresh your mood, say Bollywood critics

While the film had the potential to cross Rs 100-crore mark in first three days given that it has Salman in the lead role, the negative word-of-mouth publicity is likely to affect the film's business to a certain extent. However, the movie will definitely surpass the prestigious figure by fourth or fifth day, i.e. during the festive occasion of Eid 2017.

Despite releasing in 4,350 screens in India, Tubelight is not expected to set a record on its opening day or in the first weekend, although it will collect a good amount. As per early estimates, Tubelight will rake in Rs 90 crore net at the Indian box office in three days.

Going by this estimate, the film will fail to break Salman and Kabir's previous movie record of Bajrangi Bhaijaan - which was also an Eid release - and had collected more than Rs 100 crore in the first weekend.

It should be mentioned that the major factor for the success of Bajrangi Bhaijaan is its strong content and positive word-of-mouth publicity which resulted in the film raking huge moolah at the domestic box office.

Meanwhile, Tubelight is based on Hollywood flick Little Boy and also stars Chinese actress Zhu Zhu and child actor Matin Rey Tangu. Set in 1962 Indo-China war, the film depicts the special bond shared between two brothers -- Laxman and Bharat (played by Salman and Sohail, respectively).