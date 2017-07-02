Salman Khan's Tubelight witnessed a steep decline at the domestic box office on its second Friday, June 30, but showed some amount of growth in its collection on Saturday, July 1.

After seeing the huge hype surrounding it, the trade experts had predicted that Tubelight would open to an earth-shattering response and make a record-breaking collection. But the movie surprised everyone with its average collection. When his last three movies took three days to cross Rs 100 crore mark, this film went on to achieve this feat in six days. The film shocked further with a very low number on seventh day.

When compared to its opening day collection (Rs 21.15 crore), Tubelight witnessed 88 percent drop in its business on its second Friday. The Salman Khan starrer collected approximately Rs 2.5 crore nett at the Indian box office on the eighth day. The film showed some amount of growth and collected Rs 3 crore nett in the domestic market on its second Saturday.

Tubelight has collected a total of Rs 112.36 crore nett at the domestic box office in nine days. Its current pace of collection shows that the movie will never be able to surpass the mark of Rs 150 crore nett in India. Its gross total collection has reached Rs 156.05 crore in the domestic market in nine days.

The Kabir Khan directed film has also received poor response in key international markets. Tubelight has collected approximately Rs 40 crore gross at the overseas box office in nine days. The movie has minted a total of Rs 196.05 crore gross at the worldwide box office so far.

However, Salman Khan had proved to be a hit machine with his recent releases like Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo and Sultan easily crossing the marks of Rs 200 crore and Rs 300 crore nett in the domestic market. But his latest outing Tubelight has struggled to cross Rs 100 crore mark at the Indian box office and it has turned out to be a setback for the Bollywood superstar.