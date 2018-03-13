Colors TV's new show Tu Aashiqui that narrates the love story of Pankti and Ahaan, played by Jannat Zubair Rahmani and Ritvik Arora, respectively, has become one of the most loved series of the young viewers.

The good-looking couple has gained immense popularity in a short time, all thanks to their amazing chemistry.

The current track of Tu Aashiqui revolves around Ahaan encouraging Pankti to become a singer. The track has a lot of romantic scenes between the young couple, which has kept the viewers glued to the show. However, it seems the romantic scenes between Jannat and Ritvik are not going down well with the actress' mother.

According to a report in SpotboyE, the makers recently asked Jannat to kiss Ritvik in a particular scene and that left the 16-year-old's mother furious. She created a scene and had a major argument with the makers when they refused to pay any heed to her.

"A kissing scene between Pankti and Ahaan was being planned. It didn't go down well with Pankti's mother. And she was totally against it. In fact, later the discussion turned into an argument when the producers refused to see her point of view," a source told SpotboyE.

The report also said that while signing the contract, Jannat's mother had ensured that there was a no-kissing clause in it. Hence, she was appalled when the clause was being violated by the makers.

However, when contacted by the website, Jannat's parents, chose to remain mum about the issue, "No Comments. Leave us alone, please."