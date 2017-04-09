Telugu movies like Prabhas' Baahubali, Mahesh Babu's Srimanthudu and Allu Arjun's S/O Satyamurthy (SOS) have topped the winners' lists of TSR TV9 National Film Awards 2015 and 2016.

The organisers of TSR TV9 National Film Awards announced the nomination lists for Telugu movies in the first week of March and viewers were asked to vote for their favourites between March 8 and April 5. The oganisers held a grand event to announce the winners at the Vizag Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The TSR-TV9 National Film Awards 2015 and 2016 ceremony was attended by several top celebrities from Indian cinema, including Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna, Nagarjuna, Mohan Babu, Hema Malini, Jayaprada, Meena and Bappi Lahari. Around 50,000 people were present at the event.

Here is the TSR-TV9 Awards 2015 winners list:

1) Best Actor: Venkatesh (Gopala Gopala)

2) Best Hero: Allu Arjun (S/O Satyamurthy)

3) Best Outstanding Performance Award: Allu Arjun (Rudramadevi)

4) Best Actress: Shreya (Gopala Gopala)

5) Best Heroine: Rakul Preet Singh (Bruce Lee, Pandaga Chesko)

6) Best Debut Hero: Akash Puri (Andhra Pori)

7) Best Debut Heroine: Pragya Jaiswal (Kanche)

9) Best Director: Gunasekhar (Rudramadevi)

10) Best Film: Kanche

11) Best Villain: Mukesh Rushi (Srimanthudu)

12) Best Comedian: Ali (S/O Satyamurthy)

13) Best Music Director: Devi Sri Prasad (S/O Satyamurthy)

14) Best Playback Singer Male: DSP (Super Machi - S/O Satyamurthy)

15) Best Playback Singer Female: Yamini (Mamathala Thalli - Baahubali)

16) Best Progressive Film: Pelli Choopulu

17) Best Upcoming Actor: Deepak Saroj (Minugurulu)

18) Best Child Artiste: Master NTR (Dana Veera Sura Karna)

19) Best Children Film: Dana Veera Sura Karna

20) Special Appreciation - Director Award: Babji (Raghupathi Venkaiah)

21) Special Jury Award - Singer Female: Sameera (Telusa Telusa - Sarrainodu)

22) Best Actor - Tamil: Madhavan

23) Best Actress - Tamil: Hansika

24) Best Actor - Kannada: Nikhil Gowda

25) Best Actress - Kannada: Priyamanu

26) Best Promising Actress - Hindi: Sonal Chauhan & Urvashi Rautela

Here is the TSR-TV9 Awards 2016 Winners List:

1) Best Actor: Nagarjuna (Soggade Chinni Nayana)

2) Best Hero: Balakrishna (Dictator)

3) Special Jury Best Actor Award: Ram Charan (Dhruva)

4) Special Jury Award for Popular Choice: Nani (Gentleman)

5) Best Actress: Rakul Preet Singh (Nannaku Prematho, Dhruva)

6) Best Heroine: Catherine Thresa (Sarrainodu)

7) Best Debut Heroine: Niveda Thomas (Gentleman)

8) Best Director: Surendar Reddy (Dhruva)

9) Best Film: Oopiri

10) Best Comedian: Brahmanandam (Babu Bangaram)

11) Best Music Director: SS Thaman (Sarrainodu, Srirasthu Subhamastu)

12) Best Playback SInger Male: Sri Krishna (Gentleman)

13) Best Playback Singer Female: Pranavi (Gentleman)

Finally the start of awards for the biggest musical blockbuster of 2016 !! #Sarrainodu more to follow ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/WZEYVHkqpJ — thaman S (@MusicThaman) April 8, 2017

Jury Awards for the Years 2015 & 2016:

1) National Star Award: Prabhas (Baahubali)

2) Special Jury Award for the Best Performance: Rana (Baahubali)

3) Special Jury Award - Mass Entertainer: Paras (Kalyan Ram)

4) Special Jury Award - Best Actress: Lakshmi Manchu (Dongata)

5) Special Jury Award - Best Heroine: Hebba Patel (Kumari 21F)

6) Special Jury Award - Best Director: Krish (Kanche)

7) Special Jury Award - Best Music Director: Mani Sharma (Lion)

8) Special Jury Award - Singer Male: Simha (Srimanthudu)

9) Special Appreciation Hero Award: Naga Chaitanya (Premam)

10) Special Jury Award for Best Director: Indraganti Mohan Krishna (Gentleman)

11) Best Allround Actor: Rajendra Prasad (Nannaku Prematho)

12) Special Appreciation Actor Award: Sharwanand (Express Raja)

13) Special Appreciation Hero Award: Nara Rohit (Jyo Atchyutananda)

14) Best Promising Hero: Vijay Devarakonda (Pelli Choopulu)

Special Jury Awards:

i) Millennium Star Award - Hero: Shatrughan Sinha

ii) Millennium Star Award - Heroine: Hema Malini

iii) Sensational Star Award: Jackie Shroff

iv) 5 Decades Star Award: Krishnam Raju

v) 4 Decades Star Award: Mohan Babu

vi) Lifetime Achievement Award: Music Director Bappi Lahiri

vii) Special Jury Award: Revanth (Indian Idol Winner)