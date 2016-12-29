Russia is arguably one of NATO's main threats, and Russia does not like NATO building in-roads into countries that are under its influence. Now, NATO might want to take note of the announcement from Russian Navy's deputy chief of getting two new advanced nuclear-powered submarines in 2017.

The two submarines that will be floating out are Project 955-A submarine and Yasen-M, TASS News Agency reported.

Both the submarines belong to Russian Navy's most advanced classes of submarines, nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine Project 955A Borei II-class and nuclear-powered multipurpose attack submarine Project 855 Yasen-class, the Diplomat reported.

The work on the Project 955-A submarine was started in July 2012 at the Sevmash shipyards in Severodvinsk, a port city on Russia's White Sea. The ship is likely to be commissioned in 2018.

According to the Russian plans, by the 2020s, it has to operate eight Borei-class submarines. The current Project 955A Borei II-class is an improvement of the Project 955 Borei-class, featuring four additional missile tubes, smaller hulls, improved acoustics and lower sound levels and other technical improvements.

The Borei-class has the ability to carry up to 16 Bulava (RSM-56) intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs), whereas the improved Borei II-class can carry up to 20 ballistic missiles.

The Russian Navy currently has three Borei class submarines that are active -- two in its Pacific Fleet and one in the Northern Fleet. However, there is only one Yasen-class attack submarine currently in the Russian Navy.

The Diplomat noted that Russia might not be able to finish two Yasen-class submarines by 2020 due to financial limitations.