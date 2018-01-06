The swarm of criticism that Donald Trump faced over the political book "Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House" has led to the US President calling himself "a very stable genius" in his latest tweets.

The bestselling book that painted him as a businessman rather than a political leader has received widespread criticism from the White House.

Wolff in an interview to NBC Today defended his work on Fire and Fury and suggested that he spoke with the President on the record.

He was quoted as calling Trump "a man who has less credibility than, perhaps, anyone who has ever walked on earth.

Trump responded to the claims in the book, rubbishing the work of Wolff, who had said Trump does not understand the magnitude of being the President of the United States.

"Actually, throughout my life, my two greatest assets have been mental stability and being, like, really smart," the US President tweeted.

He added: "Crooked Hillary Clinton also played these cards very hard and, as everyone knows, went down in flames. I went from VERY successful businessman, to top T.V. Star ... to President of the United States (on my first try). I think that would qualify as not smart, but genius ... and a very stable genius at that!"

Excerpts from the book have revealed Wollf has claimed the US President does not read or "even skim" through documents as he is "semi-literate", and suffers from dyslexia.

The explosive book mocks Trump's inability to read or consume information that is written. It says: "Trump didn't read. He didn't really even skim. If it was print, it might as well not exist."

Wollf even called Trump in his book a "postliterate - total television."

In the past, Trump's son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner had come to the President's aid, often describing Trump as "crazy, but he's a genius."