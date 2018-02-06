When a seven-year-old girl lost her best friend during a shootout in school, she decided to take matters into her own hands. When Ava Olsen saw her close mate Jacob Hall getting shot right in front of her in broad daylight while playing on the school ground, the heartbroken girl decided to leave the school forever.

As she was diagnosed with Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) due to the incident, her mother opted to home-school her. Ava's mother Mary Olsen feared for her child's life. She did not want Ava to go to school until the day United States government changes its lax gun laws.

The little girl decided to write to the President of the United States of America and ask him a very simple question. She wrote a letter where she asked Trump: "Are you going to keep kids safe? How can you keep us safe?"

How Trump replied to a 7-year-old's anguished letter about gun violence: Ava Olsen was in… https://t.co/52itEdpj0r — FRANCIS K S LIM (@cgnetwork) February 5, 2018

She wrote about her friend in the letter: "I loved him and was going to marry him one day. I hate guns. One ruined my life and took my best friend."

She had written the letter and waited patiently for a reply from the White House. As per reports on the Washington Post, she soon received a letter which had the presidential seal and the words "The White House" written on the top left corner.

She opened the letter, and it read: "Dear Ava. Thank you for your letter. It is very brave of you to share your story with me. Mrs Trump and I are so sorry to hear of the loss of your friend, Jacob."

For those curious, this is the letter President Trump wrote back to Ava Olsen (she was 7 when she wrote him, 8 now).

She was a victim of the Townville school shooting, and her friend Jacob Hall (only six years old) was killed.

God Bless President Trump pic.twitter.com/DTAoGUrGhn — ?Red Pill ? (@IWillRedPillYou) February 5, 2018

Trump wrote: "Schools are places where children learn and grow with their friends. Their halls should be free of fear. It is my goal as President to make sure that children in America grow up in safe environments, giving them the best opportunity to realize their full potential."

Ava was ecstatic when she received the letter from the US President. However, she was dissatisfied with his reply as he did not answer how he would keep the children safe.

Following this, she wrote another letter to the President and said she had a few ideas herself that could be implemented to keep children safe.

Her first idea was to move the kids to a safer area where violence is kept away from school premises. She also wanted schools to be built in a circle shape with playgrounds in the middle, as she said: "That way nobody could drive up and shoot us."