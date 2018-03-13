From the days of 'my nuclear button is bigger' to US President Donald Trump finally willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, political analysts have been long speculating about the possible locations for the historic meeting.

Last week, Trump had tweeted about a "meeting being planned" while talking about Kim Jong-un to discuss North Korea's denuclearization. The first-ever meeting scheduled in May between the two world leaders has left one and all pondering about the location and timing of the summit.

Here are the top locations of the historic meet that are being discussed, according to a Reuters report.

Pyongyang, North Korea

The supreme leader has never left the North Korean capital for any political discussions since he assumed office in 2011. Hence, the odds of the meeting location being Pyongyang are quite high as any location outside North Korea could be problematic for Kim Jong-un.

Additionally, previous meetings between US and North Korean officials have also been held in Pyongyang. Former President Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter had also departed to the North Korean capital for their meetings earlier.

Kim Jong has never traveled to the US as well.

Joint Security Area, Panmunjom (North Korea-South Korea border)

One of the most likely places for the historic meeting is the heavily guarded Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) where the troops from both the Korean nations stand face-to-face.

"Places like Switzerland, Sweden or Jeju Island have been gaining a lot of attention, but we also view the JSA as a serious option," a South Korean official was quoted by Reuters.

Political analysts believe that the JSA could be the ideal place for both the world leaders to hold the summit as they are not meeting at an 'enemy territory'.

Kim Jong Un is also set to meet South Korean President Moon Jae-in in April for their first-ever interaction at the Joint Security Area.

Jeju Island, South Korea

The island located in South Korea hosts various international leaders at the Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity held in May.

The island located off the coast of the Korean peninsula hosts the event every year to build peace and security amongst various nations.

"In Korea, I'm sticking with Jeju Island. Jeju has the soul, born of tragedy, and beauty and nature," said John Delury, Yonsei University Professor who discussed the possible locations for the meeting on Twitter.

"As the 'Island of Peace,' Jeju is the ideal place to hold the North Korea-US summit," Reuters quoted Jeju's governor saying in a statement.

Switzerland

Kim Jong-un had previously lived and studied in a school in Switzerland, according to a few former classmates. Albeit Kim has never acknowledged that part of his life in Switzerland, there have been several pictures of him studying in a Swiss school.

Even the Swiss Foreign Ministry has said that it is ready to hold the summit if needed.

"It is up to the parties involved to decide if, when and where the talks will be held," The news agency quoted the ministry said in a statement.

Beijing, China

The Chinese capital has often hosted a series of international negotiations between countries like Japan, North Korea, Russia and the US.

A meeting at Beijing makes it closer for the reclusive leader to participate. The Chinese capital is also touted as one of the biggest backers of Pyongyang.

Although the tensions between China and North Korea has simmered down over the years, political analysts believe that Trump may not want to share his spotlight with one of US' rivals.