There seem to be a major change in the Television Rating Points (TRPs) in Week 5 (January 28 to February 3) of 2017 of the TRP chart. While Naagin 2 continues to hold the top position, Bigg Boss 10 grabbed the second slot for the first time. According to data released by the television audience measurement agency, the Broadcast Audience Research Council India (BARC), Mouni Roy and Karanvir Bohra's supernatural series registered 7.4million views.

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 10 records massive viewership in grand finale; check details here

The finale episode of Bigg Boss 10, which was held on January 29 and 30, witnessed the highest viewership in the entire season with 6.1million views.

Shakti-Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki maintained its third position like that of the previous week and garnered 5.98 million views. The fourth spot was grabbed by Kumkum Bhagya with 5.93 million views. Abhi-Pragya's show, which usually remains in the top three positions, failed to make it to the third spot by a small margin.

The Kapil Sharma Show, which had secured the second spot in Week 4, slipped to the fifth position with 5.8 million views in Week 5.

The sixth position was secured by Saath Nibhaana Saathiya with 5.73million views, while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein registered 5.6million and 5.5 million views, respectively.

Surprisingly, Udann, which had been the third most watched show for the past several months, has not been able to make it to the top five shows.

As for the ranking of television channels in urban areas, Colors TV secured the top position, pushing Star Plus to the second spot. It was followed by Sony Entertainment Television, Zee TV and Sony SAB. The other top channels are Life OK, DD National, &TV, Rishtey and Star Utsav.