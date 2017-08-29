Pune-based Bajaj Auto and British manufacturer Triumph Motorcycles announced a non-equity partnership to deliver a range of mid-capacity motorcycles on August 8.

The tie-up will bring bikes with mid-capacity displacement, which is not the domain of Triumph Motorcycles. Soon after the announcement, questions rose again about the single-cylinder 250cc bike that Triumph had worked on till 2014.

The model had been spotted on test in Spain and it was supposed to come as a Street Triple-style naked bike possibly called the Street Single, with a faired version expected to be called the Daytona 250. Subsequently, Triumph released a sketch of the Daytona at the 2013 Milan motorcycle show.

However, in a surprise announcement, Triumph said the 250cc bike project had been put on hold for strategic reasons pertaining to its specific segment. Interestingly, the 250cc bike was destined to be manufactured in India at the proposed and then cancelled factory in Narsapur, Karanataka.

Those waiting to hear the news of the bike's revival may be in for some disappointment because Triumph and Bajaj has no such intention, reports motorcyclenews.com. The report also says Triumph has confirmed people won't be seeing a return of the 250cc singles.

"The motorcycles we are developing will be much more mid-capacity," said Paul Stroud, Chief Commercial Officer at Triumph.

If the report is anything to go by, Triumph and Bajaj's move will be surprising. Small-displacement sportbikes such as Honda's CBR250R, Kawasaki's Ninja 300, and KTM's RC390, are already top-sellers not only in India but also in the world markets.

If the Triumph-Bajaj deal has something else in mind, the biking fraternity will have to wait and watch.

In any case, the co-operation is expected to benefit both parties. For Bajaj Auto, the deal will give it access to the iconic British brand and its motorcycles. The technical know-how of Triumph will help Bajaj Auto bring a wide range of advanced motorcycles for domestic as well as international markets.

Source: motorcyclenews.com