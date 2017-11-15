Trisha Krishnan, who walked out of upcoming Tamil movie Saamy Square, has changed her mind and reportedly returned to the project. Chiyaan Vikram has convinced her to be part of the Hari-directorial film.

"Due to creative differences,I have chosen to opt out of Saamy 2 . Wishing the team goodluck. [sic]" Trisha had announced the news that she had opted out of the film recently.

The latest buzz is that Vikram, who was busy with the marriage-related works of his daughter, took a personal interest in changing her mind and bringing her back to the project. The actress was reportedly upset with the makers over some issues.

However, the official announcement in this regards is awaited.

Trisha had shared her excitement earlier after signing the project on the dotted lines. "Wudnt call it a circle but looks like I'm back to where I started #SAAMY2 #onboard #doubletheaction #doublethelove #excited #Trish62 ❤️ [sic]" Trisha Krishnan tweeted.

The upcoming movie is a sequel to 2003 blockbuster film Saamy. She had played the role of Brahmin girl Bhuvana in the Tamil flick. The role was a blend of traditional and glamorous avatars and remained one of the feathers in her cap in her early days in the industry.

Saamy was produced by late legendary filmmaker K Balachander. The movie redefined Chiyaan's image as a mass hero and had set the box office on fire. The success of the Tamil film paved way for its remake in other languages like Kannada, Telugu and Hindi.

The forthcoming flick has Keerthy Suresh in a key role and Soori, Sadha and others are in the cast. The movie will hit the screens in April 2018.