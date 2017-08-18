After bringing Kochi traffic to a standstill, Sunny Leone gives a trippy feeling to all her fans with the new Bhoomi song. The makers of Sanjay Dutt's Bhoomi released the item number – Trippy Trippy – which features Sunny in the sexiest avatar.

Sung by Neha Kakkar, Benny Dayal and Badshah, the song has a very "Manali Trance" vibe to it. Sunny looks hot as always and her dance moves will steal your heart. The beginning part of the song will remind you of Ragini MMS 2's Baby Doll.

There's no doubt that Sunny is the best in item numbers, but the question is how this actress makes every song a visual treat.

Trippy Trippy is the item song from the Omung Kumar film that features Sanjay Dutt and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead roles, and Sunny will appear for an item number.

Before Trippy Trippy, Sunny appeared in Baadshaho's Piya More with Emraan Hashmi and earlier, she was in Shah Rukh Khan's Raees. In Raees, her Laila O Laila moves gained immense appreciation from all quarters. Now, she is set to nail it again in the Sanjay Dutt-starrer as well.

The song video is breaking the internet and fans' responses are flooding the social networking sites.

Take a look at a few of them here:

sunilvala‏ @SunilVala69

Amazing dance by you । your body like spring । just superb । i have no word for your great dance

Syz Kumar‏ @SyzKumar

Sunny dance performance it's amazing really superb....wowwwww

Jyo‏ @Jyothi1027

OMG! Awesome !.. "Trippy Trippy.." U guys rock !

CHANDAN‏ @only1chandan

She is the Sexiest woman....love u Sunny #TrippyTrippy

Jeevan Pn‏ @Pn_Jeevan

OMG Ur Awesome @SunnyLeone... @BhoomiTheFilm Looking Gorgeous... #TrippyTrippy

lakshmi kant‏ @lakshmikant58

Luv uu @SunnyLeone u always looking hot nd sexy .