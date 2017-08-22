The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on whether the controversial practice of triple talaq among Muslims is fundamental to their religion on Tuesday. A five-judge bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) JS Khehar, had reserved its verdict on May 18, six days after the hearing of the case began on May 11.

During the hearings in May, the bench tried to ascertain whether the practice of triple talaq within the Muslim community was a fundamental right to practice religion or if it was a practice of polygamy. The SC had also observed that triple talaq was the "worst" and "not a desirable" form of dissolution of marriage.

Besides Justice Khehar, the bench also includes Justices Kurian Joseph, RF Natiman, UU Lalit and S Abdul Nazeer. The five-member bench heard several pleas filed by Muslim women seeking the abolition of triple talaq, which gives the man the right to divorce his wife by uttering the word 'talaq' thrice.

The central government had told the bench that it would introduce a law to regulate marriage and divorce among Muslims if the practice of triple talaq is declared invalid and unconstitutional by the SC. It has described all the three forms of divorce among Muslims — talaq-e-biddat, talaq hasan and talaq ahsan — as "unilateral" and "extra-judicial".

Here are all the LIVE updates:

9:40 am IST: The Supreme COurt will announce its verdict at 10:30 am today.

9:30 am IST: During the hearing, several parties — the central government, the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) and the All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board (AIMWPLB), made their submissions with regard to the matter.

For the first three days, the court heard arguments of those challenging the practice while the next three days saw those defending triple talaq. Meanwhile, the Centre told the bench that triple talaq was a gender issue within the Muslim community and not a practice integral to Islam.