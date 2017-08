The Supreme Court, in a landmark verdict on 22 August, 2017, declared that triple talaq is "illegal" and "unconstitutional".

While the judgement among a five-Judge bench of Supreme Court was divided in the ratio of 3:2, the Social media was primarily undivided in welcoming it.

Twitter users were mostly unanimous in their praise for the apex court over this historic decision.

Check out the video to find out some of the most epic reactions on Twitter.

