After the Supreme Court on Tuesday declared the practice of instant triple talaq as void, illegal and unconstitutional as it is against the tenets of the Holy Quran and also violates the Sharia law, Ishrat Jahan, one of the five petitioners against this practice has been receiving threats from her neighbours.

Jahan lives in Pilkhana area of Howrah in West Bengal and has been socially boycotted, prompting her to write to the West Bengal chief minister's office seeking protection for her and her four children.

'I just want safety of my children'

She has said that she is not feeling safe since the verdict was declared.

"Yes, I have written to the chief minister today seeking protection. I am not feeling safe in the neighbourhood so I have requested the chief minister to provide security for me and my children. I have sent my plea through the post today," Jahan was quoted as saying by the Times of India.

She is particularly concerned about the safety of her children.

"In the past too I have never sought any financial help for myself or my children. Even now I do not intend to seek any other help. I just want the safety of my children," Jahan said.

'My daughter and son are scared. They never faced a situation like this. People pass nasty comments and threaten me whenever I step out. I am not asking for financial support. The state government can at least provide us with security," said Jahan

Harassed by husband's family

Jahan and her children continued to live with her husband's elder brother and his family despite her husband giving her a telephonic triple talaq from Dubai in April 2014.

She is also being harassed by her husband's family. Her sister-in-law is forcing her to leave the house. In fact, a year ago she had disconnected the electricity connection to Jahan's room.

Meanwhile, Jahan's lawyer Nazia Elahi Khan, who was also trolled on Facebook following the SC's verdict, has said that they will approach the apex court if the West Bengal government did not provide security to Jahan.

"I have talked to my seniors. If the Bengal government doesn't protect Ishrat Jahan we will move the Supreme Court. I never thought this would happen in a state like West Bengal. The other women whose petitions were heard by the Supreme Court are not facing anything of this kind," said Khan.