Wandertrails, a Bengaluru-based online experiential travel platform that promotes tourism and related activites in India, raised $1 million in seed funding from Earsfield Capital Partners, a UK-based venture capital firm. The start-up will be using the money to scale up its business.

Read: CarTrade raises $55 million in Series G funding led by Temasek

A profile update of Wandertrails on Tracxn says the portal enables prospective tourists and adventurists to find adventure trails, bike trails, cycling trails, treks and activities.

"We were super-impressed with their ability to execute and the supply they have built in a very short time in a capital-efficient manner. We talked to a large number of their customers, both from within India and Europe, and the net promoter scores we have witnessed are incredibly high," Meraj Alam, Managing Partner, Earlsfield, as saying.

"We believe this is the next iteration in travel and we are very positive they are building a strong business with great fundamentals," the Inc42 quoted Alam added.

Wandertails was founded in July last year by Hari Gangadharan, Narayana Menon, Pranav Suresh, Sruti Ramesh Chander and Vishnu Menon.

Wandertrails claims to host about 5,000 experiential stays in 65 destinations spread across 12 states in India.

There is no data on domestic tourism business in India though the government publishes statistics on foreign tourist arrivals and earnings on a monthly basis.