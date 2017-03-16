Director Vikramaditya Motwane's Bollywood movie Trapped starring Rajkummar Rao has been released in the theatres across the globe today and received positive response from the audeince.

Trapped is a asurvival thriller film, which deals with a guys, who is shut in a Mumbai apartment. Amit Joshi and Hardik Mehta have written the story for the movie, which has been produced by Madhu Mantena, Vikas Bahl and Anurag Kashyap.

Trapped is the story of a young man in Mumbai, who gets locked in a flat in an empty high-rise building. In the absence of food, water and electricity, 35 storeys above the ground, he struggles to remain alive through several days that it takes him to figure out an escape route.

The movie has an interesting and intriguing plot, which is engaging throoughout the the film. The director manages to make the viewers sit on the edge of their seats and watch the whole show biting their nails. But some illogical scenes play the spoilsports in this thriller, say the audience.

Rajkummar Rao, who is known for his acting, has delivered brilliant performance in Trapped and he is the showman in the movie. As Noorie, Geetanjali Thapa has done jusice to her role. Other character artistes have done their jobs well, say the movie buffs.

Made on a small budget, Trapped has decent production values and brilliant backgound score, amazing camera work and heart wrenching dialogues are the big attractions on the technical front, say the film goers. We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Here is the live update of Trapped movie review by audience:

Srabanti Chakrabarti‏ @srabantic

#trapped powerful performance of @RajkummarRao felt so bad for his character,we should appreciate what we have in life.

Sarthak Verma‏ @sarthak

#Trapped is a must watch. Comments on the capacity of man, the power of capricious carelessness, & the cacophony of helpless isolation.

RJ ALOK @OYERJALOK

Performance Direction Cinematography Location Story ✌️ Wooow #Trapped Very proud @RajkummarRao Waaah !!

Kartik Aaryan‏ @theaaryankartik

#Trapped us all with your brilliant performance bro @RajkummarRao #VikramadityaMotwane Sir Take a bow

Swagata Dam‏ @SwagataDam

Please watch #Trapped, guys. @RajkummarRao is terrific in it and has proved his mettle yet again. Indian film industry deserves him FOREVER.

Keval Asher‏ @asherkeval

Movie Review of #Trapped - An outstandingly brilliant gut wrenching, pulse riser Rating: 4/5

Stutee Ghosh‏ @rjstutee

My quick review of #trapped @RajkummarRao is one of the finest that we have ! 4 quints out of 5.

Trendy Keeda‏ @trendykeeda

#Trapped Dere is no leavin ur seats w/o gettin completly thrilled n drenchd in awe of a supreme cine-treat @RajkummarRao at his career best.

Asheesh Pandey‏ @aastalks

#Trapped @RajkummarRao take a bow !! in @RajkummarRao's #Trapped, Industry has discovered an earnest superstar and audience, a redefined inspiration. Such zeal in performance !!

Pãrmãr Rãhül‏ @DirectorRahulR