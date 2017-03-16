Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao is set to win hearts with another unique story, Trapped. Releasing on March 17, the movie has garnered appreciation from the critics and celebs, but will it have a good opening day collection?

Though Rajkummar never fails to impress viewers with his performances, his films do not see a wonderful run at the box office. His latest movie, Trapped, is expected to touch the range of Rs 2-3 crore on its first day.

The advance booking of Trapped is not impressive, but it might see some growth during the weekend. However, critics have applauded the movie and Rajkummar's performance. Most of them have given the movie a rating of 3.5 to 4 stars.

The box office collection of Trapped will also be affected by Badrinath Ki Dulhania, which is still going strong this week. Also, Rajkummar's Trapped will be sharing screens with three other movies – Machine, Aa Gaya Hero and Mantra.

Trapped narrates the story of a man Shaurya (played by Rajkummar) and his fight for survival, after accidentally getting locked inside his high rise apartment in Mumbai. Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, the film has been co-produced by Madhu Mantena, Vikas Bahl and Anurag Kashyap.