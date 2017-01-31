We are in the final day of the winter transfer window, and there has been no big-name signing in the Premier League so far. However, Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho could be on his way out as Crystal Palace, Inter Milan, AC Milan, Sevilla, and Southampton were said to have shown some interest in the services of the French defender in the last few days.

Liverpool are keen to sell Sakho, but they are said to be looking for a permanent deal. Liverpool, who bought the French international from PSG for 17 million pounds in 2013, are looking for a deal around 20 million pound mark, but none of the interested teams are said to have met that mark.

As a result of which, Liverpool are now considering a loan deal, and Premier League side Crystal Palace and Southampton are favourites. That could be the best scenario for both Liverpool and Sakho, who will be keen to impress during his loan spell and attract a major deal for a quality club during the summer.

Latest reports coming in suggest that Crystal Palace are closing in on Sakho for loan. Irrespective of which team Sakho joins, he can strengthen that team's defence to a certain extent as he is a solid defender in the Premier League, and he has proved it in the last few seasons.

The situation has come to such for a quality player like Sakho, who has not been in Jurgen Klopp's plan for the season after the defender and manager had fallout, expected to have taken shape during the pre-season. With no first team action, Sakho was training with the reserve and U-23 team, hoping Klopp would select him for some matches, but that was not to be as he has not featured for Liverpool since April 20.

The French defender, who looked good under Klopp last season, knows about his fate, where Klopp has completely ignored him. Even when one thought Sakho might be given a chance, he preferred midfielder Lucas Leiva as central defender in some cup matches. Such team selection justified Sakho was no longer wanted by Klopp.