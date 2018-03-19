Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) is gearing up for the launch of the Yaris sedan that will go up against the likes of Honda City and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. TKM has confirmed to launch Yaris in May and it will be available for bookings officially from April. However, some Toyota dealerships in the country have already started accepting bookings.

Reports claim TKM dealers are accepting bookings for the Yaris with a token amount Rs 50,000. The B-segment sedan has already made India debut at Auto Expo 2018 and Toyota has revealed the sedan's engine.

Interestingly, Yaris will be offered only in the petrol engine option. The 1.5-liter Dual VVT-i engine will be mated to either seven-speed continuously variable transmission (CVT) or six-speed manual transmission. The CVT variants will get paddle shifters for the spirited driving.

Toyota was criticized for its lackluster design when launched the Etios series. Etios and Liva don't have a bad design but when compared to its rivals, the design looks a bit outdated. Toyota seems to have paid heed to this as the Yaris looks good in terms of design.

The Yaris has a contemporary design that seems to be have taken inspiration from the elder sibling Corolla Altis. The slim and wide wraparound headlamps and taillamps, and a sporty bumper with black inserts are in line with company's global design language.

Being a premium sedan, the Yaris also gets projector headlamps with LED guide and DRLs (daytime running lamps), an LED rear combi-lamp, a bold and wide front grille and a shark-fin antenna on the exterior. Inside the cabin, the Yaris flaunts touchscreen navigation, faux leather seats, cruise control, steering-mounted controls and other features.

On the safety front, Toyota Yaris will have seven airbags (including curtain and knee airbags), a tire pressure monitoring system, disc brakes on all wheels, rear camera, ISOFIX child seat anchor, rain sensing wiper and many more.

Toyota is expected to start the deliveries of Yaris in mid-May and prices are expected to be between Rs 9 and Rs 12, ex-showroom.