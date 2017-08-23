Toyota is reportedly gearing up for the launch of the Innova Touring Sport with the mild-hybrid system in India soon. According to the emerging reports, Toyota is also planning to add more features to the sporty version of the Innova Crysta.

A report of GaadiWaadi claims that the new Innova Touring Sport with mild-hybrid system will be launched in the country in September. Aside from the mild-hybrid technology, the Innova Touring Sport is also expected to gain features such as idle start and stop, Vehicle Stability Control, Traction Control, Hill Assistance Control and Intelligent Manual Transmission. The transmission in the Innova Touring Sport manual will now said to be handled by the six-speed manual gearbox instead of the five-speed unit. The Innova Crysta is also said to be getting feature updates during the same time as the competition in its segment is getting tougher with the new arrivals like the Jeep Compass. The Innova Crysta is expected to feature LED fog lamps in addition to the features available now.

Ahead of the arrival of the updated version of the Toyota Innova Touring Sport, the dealers of the company are offering discounts of up to Rs 50,000 on the model. The Innova Touring Sport was launched with a price tag starting at Rs 17,79,000.

The sporty avatar of the MPV gets all black front grille with smoked chrome finish along with chrome headlamp ornament and fog lamp bezel. The Innova Crysta also gets a wheel arch cladding and rear door garnish and comes with a steering wheel finished in blackwood with red stitching; red wood pattern on instrument panel; blackwood finish on rear door inner garnish, seat back table and console box; red stitching on the seat, console box, shift lever boot (MT) and parking brake boot. The Innova Touring Sport is available with two diesel engines and a petrol engine.

