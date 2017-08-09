Toyota had launched the Innova Touring Sport, the special edition of its popular MPV Innova Crysta, in India to mark the model's first anniversary in May this year. Two months into the launch, the new sportier edition of the Innova Crysta is reportedly on sale at discounted rates.

A report of GaadiWaadi suggests the Toyota Innova Touring Sport is being offered at huge discounts of up to Rs 50,000 by the dealers of the company ahead of the festive season. The Innova Touring Sport was launched with a price tag starting at Rs 17, 79,000.

The Innova Touring Sport is available with two diesel engines and a petrol engine. While the 2.8 L diesel engine comes with a six-speed automatic transmission with sequential shift, the 2.4 L diesel engine gets a five-speed speed manual transmission. The petrol variant of Innova Touring Sport is available with a 2.7 L engine mated to six-speed automatic transmission along with sequential shift and a five-speed manual transmission. The Innova Touring Sport petrol can churn out 164bhp at 5,200 rpm and 250Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. Meanwhile, the 2,393cc diesel engine develops 148bhp of power and 243Nm of torque, while the 2,755cc mill churns out 172bhp and 360Nm of torque.

The sporty avatar of the MPV gets all black front grille with smoked chrome finish along with chrome headlamp ornament and fog lamp bezel. The Innova Crysta also gets a wheel arch cladding and rear door garnish and comes with a steering wheel finished in blackwood with red stitching; red wood pattern on instrument panel; blackwood finish on rear door inner garnish, seat back table and console box; red stitching on the seat, console box, shift lever boot (MT) and parking brake boot.

