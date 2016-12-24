1 / 3





Toyota Innova Crysta, the second generation model of Innova, is proving it to be a huge success and it looks like the new MPV is soon going to get a special edition in Indonesia.

Dubbed as Venturer Edition, what is believed to be the top-of-the-line variant of Innova Crysta has been leaked online showing the exterior of the model. From what we understand, Toyota Innova Crysta Venturer edition is likely to get new front and rear bumpers with chrome inserts along with 17-inch alloy wheels. There seems to be chrome tipped ORVMs, new grille and side skirts.

While the images leaked by Autonetmagz do not reveal the interior of the new edition of Innova Crysta, reports suggest that the cabin too will get updated. The Innova Crysta Venturer edition is also likely to be offered in paint shade.

In Indonesia, Venturer is expected to be offered in both 2,400cc and 2,000cc engine options. In terms of dimensions, the new Innova measures 4,735mm in length, 1,830mm in width, and 1,795mm in height with a wheelbase of 2750mm. It is not sure whether the same edition will make it to the Indian market.

In India, Innova Crysta is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. Under the hood, Innova Crysta petrol is powered by an in-line 4-cyl 2.7-litre unit that can churn out 164bhp at 5,200 rpm and 250Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. The diesel variants of Innova Crysta are sold with 2.4-litre and 2.8-litre diesel engines. The 2,393cc diesel engine develops 148bhp of power and 243Nm of torque, while the 2,755cc mill churns out 172bhp and 360Nm of torque.

Image Source: Autonetmagz