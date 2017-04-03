It looks like Toyota is all geared up for the launch of a new variant of its popular Innova Crysta in India. The soon-to-be-launched Innova Crysta Touring Sport has started reaching the showrooms of the company and the images of the same have flooded the internet. Toyota currently sells the upcoming Innova Crysta Touring Sport as Venturer in Indonesia.

How's Innova Crysta Touring Sport different from the regular model?

From the images that we have seen so far, Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport will sport cosmetic tweaks at the front and rear bumpers. Touring Sport is expected to get chrome inserts on the bumpers with new front grille and side skirts along with features such as chrome tipped ORVMs, 16-inch alloy wheels and side skirts.

The new variant of Innova Crysta is expected to be offered on the top-end ZX variant with six-seater configuration and will sport 'Touring Sport' badging. While the layout inside the cabin is likely to be the same as the regular model, the new model may get exclusive mats, upholstery and more.

Innova Crysta is currently available in both petrol and diesel engine options. When it comes to the new Touring Sport, the engine option is likely to be limited to one. However, there is no clarity on that yet.

Currently, the Innova Crysta petrol is powered by an in-line 4-cyl 2.7-litre unit that can churn out 164bhp at 5,200 rpm and 250Nm of torque at 4,000rpm, while the diesel variants of the MPV are sold with 2.4-litre and 2.8-litre diesel engines. The 2,393cc diesel engine develops 148bhp of power and 243Nm of torque, while the 2,755cc mill churns out 172bhp and 360Nm of torque. The transmission is taken care of by a five-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearbox.

As far as the latest images are concerned, the new variant of the Innova Crysta is seen in wine red and white. And Toyota is likely to make it available in an array of colours.

Image Source: AutocarIndia