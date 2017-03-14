Toyota Innova Crysta in India will soon have a limited edition of the MPV in its line-up called Crysta Touring Sport. Crysta Touring Sport, known as Venturer in Indonesia, is expected to make its entry into the market by April.

Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport

The emerging reports suggest that the upcoming variants of Innova Crysta will be launched as limited edition in India. In its Touring Sport edition, Innova Crysta will stay very much within the styling of its current models, but with minor cosmetic updates.

What to expect?

Toyota Innova Crysta Touring Sport is likely to get cosmetic tweaks at the front and rear bumpers. Touring Sport is expected to get chrome inserts on the bumpers with new front grille and side skirts along with features such as chrome tipped ORVMs, 16-inch alloy wheels and side skirts. The new variant of Innova Crysta is expected to be offered on the top-end ZX variant with six-seater configuration. There is still no concrete information about the powertrain of the upcoming variant of MPV.

Innova Crysta is currently available in both petrol and diesel engine options. Innova Crysta petrol is powered by an in-line 4-cyl 2.7-litre unit that can churn out 164bhp at 5,200 rpm and 250Nm of torque at 4,000rpm, while the diesel variants of the MPV are sold with 2.4-litre and 2.8-litre diesel engines.

The 2,393cc diesel engine develops 148bhp of power and 243Nm of torque, while the 2,755cc mill churns out 172bhp and 360Nm of torque. The transmission is taken care of by a five-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearbox.