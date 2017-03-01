It is another success story from auto carmaker Toyota in India. Innova Crysta, the new avatar of its popular MPV Innova, seems to be following on the trail of its predecessor - Innova. The latest sales figures project Toyota Innova Crysta to have crossed sales of 67,500 units since its launch in the Indian market in the month of May last year.

The MPV has generated a lot of interest leading to a prolonged waiting period. Currently, it commands a waiting period of nearly two months and chances are that the period could even get longer.

"We clocked a 12% growth in sales in February 2017 when compared to the sales in the corresponding month last year. Both the new Fortuner and Innova Crysta have been performing consistently, attributing to TKM's domestic growth," said N Raja, Director & Sr Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Toyota Kirloskar Motor. He also added that, "The Innova Crysta has also maintained its growth trajectory selling over 67,500 units since its launch last year. We are very happy with the way our customers have appreciated both the new Fortuner and the Innova Crysta."

Innova Crysta is available in both petrol and diesel engine options. Under the hood, Innova Crysta petrol is powered by an in-line 4-cyl 2.7-litre unit that can churn out 164bhp at 5,200 rpm and 250Nm of torque at 4,000rpm. The diesel variants of the Innova Crysta are sold with 2.4-litre and 2.8-litre diesel engines. The 2,393cc diesel engine develops 148bhp of power and 243Nm of torque, while the 2,755cc mill churns out 172bhp and 360Nm of torque. The transmission is taken care of by a five-speed manual and six-speed automatic gearbox.

In the month of February 2017, Toyota registered 12 percent growth in its domestic sales, when compared to its sales in February 2016. TKM sold a total of 11,543 units in the domestic market and exported 570 units of the Etios series in February 2017. The company had sold 10,312 units in the domestic market and exported 903 units of Etios series in February 2016.