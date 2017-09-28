Toyota Kirloskar Motor launched the limited edition of Etios Cross --Etios Cross X-Edition in India on Thursday, September 28 with a price tag of Rs 6.64 lakh. It hosts a slew of new features within and outside.

Toyota has upgraded the Etios Cross X-Edition with features like the new black accents on front grille and fog lamp bezels, body colour cladding and instrument panel with new carbon fibre finish. Flaunting an X edition badge, the limited edition car also sports a new 6.8 inch touch screen audio with reverse camera display, brand new seat fabric and a reverse parking camera.

The limited edition Etios Cross X also boasts safety features such as the dual front airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brake-force distribution (EBD), and front seat belts with pre-tensioner and force limiter. It is available in a new Quartz Brown colour.

"The newly launched Etios Cross X-Edition is distinctly styled to stand out and make a statement with enhanced exterior styling, refreshed interiors and improved comfort.... Etios was the first in segment to standardize dual SRS airbags across all grades and has secured 4 star ratings in the GNCAP assessment in early 2016. With the launch of the Platinum Etios and the New Liva, we further reinstated our safety commitment, " said Akitoshi Takemura, Senior Vice President, TKM.

The special edition continues to draw power from the same 1.2-litre petrol engines and 1.4-litre D-4D diesel engine. While petrol 1.2 litre DOHC engine can generate maximum power of 89bhp, the diesel model is tuned to churn out 68bhp of power. Both engines are equipped with a five-speed manual transmission.

Toyota is on a launching spree in India to cash in on the festive season. The company recently released the sportier edition of its most celebrated SUV—the Fortuner--in India. Dubbed as Fortuner TRD Sportivo, the new edition of the Fortuner is available in the 4x2 AT - pearl white colour at Rs 31,01,500 ( Ex-showroom, Delhi ). The company has also updated the Innova Touring Sport with six-speed manual transmission. An official announcement on this is expected shortly.