Ravi Teja's Touch Chesi Chudu (TCC) and Naga Shourya's Chalo received good openings at the worldwide box office on Friday, but saw a steep decline in their collections on their second day.

Touch Chesi Chudu and Chalo are the most-talked-about films among the four new Telugu releases this week. Both had decent hype thanks to their promos and star power, and the makers spent a fair amount on their publicity. The hype surrounding them got their theatrical rights sold at fancy prices. Trade experts predicted that they would start on a good note at the box office.

But the Ravi Teja-starrer received poor feedback, with an average occupancy of 40 percent in the morning shows on Day 1. Touch Chesi Chudu garnered negative reviews from critics and filmgoers. The word of mouth took a toll on its collection in the afternoon and evening shows on its first day.

Touch Chesi Chudu collected Rs 8.70 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day. The film earned approximately Rs 4.94 crore for its distributors. But the movie failed to beat the record of Bengal Tiger, which was the biggest opener for Ravi Teja, with its opening day collection of Rs 9.50 crore gross.

The Vikram Sirikonda-directed action thriller witnessed a nearly 60 percent drop on Saturday due to the negative talk. Touch Chesi Chudu collected approximately Rs 4 crore at the worldwide box office on its second day, taking its total collection to Rs 12.70 crore gross. The film is estimated to have earned over Rs 7 crore for its distributors, who had shelled out Rs 25 crore for its theatrical rights.

Touch Chesi Chudu is now heading to become another big disaster of 2018 after Agnyaathavaasi. Andhra Box Office tweeted: "#TouchChesiChudu Drops Big on its Day 2. BO Prospects Look pretty bleak from here on. #TouchChesiChoodu."

On the other hand, the Naga Shourya-starrer opened to a decent response with an average occupancy of over 50 percent in the morning shows on Friday. Despite getting mixed talk, its collection grew up in the later shows. Chalo collected Rs 3.80 crore gross at the worldwide box office on the first day and became the biggest opener for the young actor.

Chalo, however, showed around 50 percent drop on Saturday and collected Rs 2 crore at the worldwide box office, taking its two-day total collection to Rs 5.80 crore gross. The movie is estimated to have earned Rs 2.80 crore for its distributors, who had spent Rs 6 crore for its theatrical rights. As per its current pace, the movie is a safe bet for the distributors, who are hoping to earn a good profit share.