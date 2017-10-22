Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool are known for their fluid style of football, with both teams keen to play an entertaining brand. So, one can expect an engaging encounter when Tottenham host Liverpool at Wembley on Sunday.

Liverpool's consistency has been a problem for Jurgen Klopp, with defensive errors being a major talking point early part of the season. The German has to get his plans right when they come against quality players such as Harry Kane, Christian Eriksen and Dele Alli.

It is due to this trio that Tottenham lie in third place in the table and can tie on points with Manchester United if they manage to beat Liverpool. The Reds can also move several places higher in the table and inch closer to top four with a win.

But, neither teams will have the table on their mind when they come to the pitch. They will have to focus on giving their best in the ninety minutes of play, and the EPL table will be taken care of.

If Tottenham have Kane, Eriksen and Alli, Liverpool also have their own set of attackers in the form of Philippe Coutinho, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah. The trio can create havoc in Tottenham's defence, which is going to be strongly tested by these players. It would take something special from Tottenham to contain the trio from scoring.

The same can be said for Tottenham's offence, and the likes of Kane will fancy his chances of scoring against a weak Liverpool defence. Though they have been found wanting several times, Liverpool have not conceded a single goal in their last two matches in all competitions, which is encouraging for Jurgen Klopp.

Kane, Eriksen and Alli get credit when Tottenham emerge victorious, but Klopp is aware of the threat other Spurs' players bring to the table.

"Everybody talks about Kane, Alli and Eriksen but it's not as if they only have three players. Three players on their own can do absolutely nothing, but look who is behind them. They have Wanyama, Dembélé and Dier in midfield, and Dier can even play centre‑half," Guardian quoted Klopp as saying.

Both teams, no doubt, have some wonderful attacking players, who can win games on their own, but there is a serious need to strive for consistency on Sunday. The team, which remains focussed during the game and bring their best football to Wembley will emerge victorious.

When does the match start and how to watch it LIVE

Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool will begin at 4 pm local times, 8:30 pm IST

Live streaming and TV coverage

India: TV: Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports Premier League. Live Streaming: Sky Go

USA: TV: NBC Sports. Live Streaming: NBCSN Live.

Australia: TV: Optus Sports. Live Streaming: Optus Sport.

Middle East: TV: Bein Sports Arabia. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect