Tottenham will look to become the first team in 14 Premier League matches to prevent Chelsea from picking up all three points when the two London sides meet at White Hart Lane on Wednesday. With the Blues looking for a record in consecutive wins, this Premier League game has all the makings of a London derby thriller.

Tottenham vs Chelsea schedule and TV listings

Spurs were one of those sides dispatched by Chelsea in their current 13-game winning streak, so the Blues will know just what it takes to stop Mauricio Pochettino's men. Having said that, however, this match will be played at Tottenham's home ground and Spurs are on a run of their own as well, having won four Premier League games in a row.

This game is likely to be about Chelsea's quick counter-attack against Spurs' ability to try and find a way past the Blues' ridiculously-good defence. Erik Lamela is someone who will not be available to help Spurs do that, with the Argentinian still a couple of weeks away from a return.

Mousa Dembele, though, could feature after the Belgian was rested in the win over Watford, while Pochettino will also be boosted by the returns of Jan Vertonghen and Kyle Walker. The central defender and full-back were suspended for the last game.

Tottenham's defence will need at be at their best, because as Chelsea have shown during their brilliant run, they have the talent, ability and force to break down most back-fours, with their pace on the counter-attack too much for most teams to handle.

With Antonio Conte not having too many injury problems to deal with either – only John Terry is definitely ruled out – the Italian has the luxury of picking the exact starting XI he wants.

Conte will have the option of selecting Pedro for this match after the Spaniard served a one-match suspension, but with Willian scoring a brace in the 4-2 win over Stoke on Saturday, it will be interesting to see if the former Barcelona man, who has been in terrific form, comes straight back in.

Expected starting XI: Tottenham: Hugo Lloris; Kyle Walker, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Danny Rose; Erik Dier, Victor Wanyama; Christian Eriksen, Mousa Dembele, Dele Alli; Harry Kane.

Chelsea: Thibaut Courtois; Cesar Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Gary Cahill; Victor Moses, Nemanja Matic, N'Golo Kante, Marcos Alonso; Pedro, Diego Costa, Eden Hazard.