Defending champions Chelsea suffered their worst possible start in the Premier League, losing their opening match against Burnley. They need to erase that from their memory and move ahead, concentrate on the long season ahead, which is in its second week.

Chelsea have a tough game as they prepare to face Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley, which is going to be Spurs' home this season. With this clash being a derby, one can expect a thrilling encounter between the two best sides of last season.

If Chelsea failed to impress in their first match, Tottenham had it easy against Newcastle United to pick three points. This match is already a must-win game for the Blues as two losses on a trot will put them on the back foot early on. One thing is guaranteed, Chelsea, against Spurs, will play better football than they did against Burnley.

Chelsea are set to miss some of their big players including Gary Cahill and Cesc Fabregas, who were both shown red cards in the last fixture. With no Diego Costa and also Eden Hazard, they will need to get their act together and new signing Alvaro Morata has to shoulder responsibility in the attack. The likes of Willian also need to step up his game for Chelsea in absence of such stars.

There is no doubt Morata is a wonderful player, but his life will be made difficult by Spurs defence, which was one of the best last season. Spurs are expected to be solid this season too despite not playing at their regular home ground, White Hart Lane, which is undergoing construction. It is their first game at the temporary home.

Spurs may not have conducted great business in the transfer window, but the core team remains the same. For this big derby, Tottenham will look for their regular danger men in the form of Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane to trouble Chelsea. They have goals written all over them, and Chelsea without Cahill, the trio will look to exploit that situation. Antonio Rudiger could replace Cahill for Chelsea, and he will have to be sharp against Kane.

The London derby has witnessed some nasty clashes, and this match also has the ingredients of another feisty encounter, with tackles flying in and cards being shown as well. Though Chelsea will be eager to pick their maiden three points of the season, for Spurs, it is going to be game of statement, and win at Wembley will send a strong signal to other teams in the league.

Expected starting XI Tottenham: Hugo Lloris; Eric Dier, Jan Vertonghen, Toby Alderweireld; Kieran Trippier; Mousa Dembele, Victor Wanyama, Ben Davies; Christian Eriksen, Harry Kane, Dele Alli Chelsea: Thibaut Courtois; Antonio Rudiger, David Luiz, Andreas Christensen; Cesar Azpilicueta, Willian, N'golo Kante, Alonso; Moses, Alvaro Morata, Michy Batshuayi

When and where to watch live

Tottenham vs Chelsea game is set to begin at 8:30 pm IST, 4 pm BST, 11 am ET. TV and live streaming information is below.

India: TV: Star Sports Select 1 and Star Sports Select HD1. Live Streaming: Hotstar.

UK: TV: Sky Sports Premier League. Live Streaming: Sky Go.

USA: TV: NBCSN. Live Streaming: NBCSN Live.

Australia: TV: SBS. Live Streaming: Optus Sport.

Canada: TV: TSN 1, TSN 4.

Middle East: Bein Sports Arabia. Live Streaming: Bein Sports Connect.