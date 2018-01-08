After Golmaal Again, Ajay Devgn is set to tickle your funny bone once again this year with Total Dhamaal. The previous two instalments of the Dhamaal franchise won hearts and now the third instalment is set to release in December 2018.

The release date of Total Dhamaal is out and it is December 7.

Fox Star Hindi announced the release date as they tweeted: "PRESENTING...more laughter & more madness...#TotalDhamaal is our latest collaboration with Ajay Devgn FFilms to give you your next dose of rib-tickling comedy. Directed by @Indra_kumar_9 this laugh riot is set to release on December 7! @ajaydevgn @AbTotalDhamaal @adf_productions [sic]"

Kal se karenge Total Dhamaal! https://t.co/LynRzclFw0 — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) January 8, 2018

The Indra Kumar directorial features big actors like Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Arshad Warsi, Ashish Choudhary and Riteish Deshmukh. It looks like Dhamaal 3 will be quite big as the filmmaker has roped in talented actors in the movie.

But the box office collection of this flick might be affected as the month of December has some big movie releases. Ajay Devgn will lock horns with long-time rival Shah Rukh Khan this year.

SRK's Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai, will release on December 21. This is the superstar's much-awaited movie, and thus the excitement around it might kill Total Dhamaal's hype.

Shah Rukh is playing a small person in Zero. The movie also features Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

The month also has the debut film of Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan. So, Total Dhamaal might affect the collections of this debutante's movie as well. Sara's movie Kedarnath will probably release the week after Total Dhamaal.

The star kid will share screen space with Sushant Singh Rajput. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial was supposed to release on December 21, but the makers didn't want it to clash with SRK's movie.

Another film which will release that month is Ranveer Singh's Simmba. The Rohit Shetty directorial will have Ranveer as a corrupt and notorious cop — the character played by Jr NTR in his 2015 Telugu superhit film Temper.