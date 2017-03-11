Holidaying in Caribbean just got hotter as Jemma Lucy walked out on the beach for a game of volleyball in just bikini bottoms. The Ex on the Beach star ditched the bikini bra to absorb all the sun while enjoying the day with rumoured girlfriend and Gordie Shor actress Chantelle Connelly during their holiday in the Caribbean. The star donned only a pair of white panties and exposed her body art as she went topless.

Accompanying her in taking the oomph a notch higher, Connelly too walked out in a one piece red swim suit showing off her sexy curves and an eye-full of her cleavage. The two shared a sensual kiss while playing beach volleyball.

The duo flew to the Caribbean beaches early this month to enjoy a well-deserved holiday, reports The Sun. Despite Chantelle's claims of not being interested in women, the pair has continued to give fans glimpses into their (romantic?) relationship as they are seen involving in a lot of PDA.

After their game, Chantelle chose to cool down in the waters as she was seen enjoying the sea on the shores. Like her rumoured partner, Chantelle also flaunted her sexy legs and her leg long tattoo.

@chantellegshore and @jemlucy in the Dominican Republic ?? #geordieshore #chantelleconnelly A post shared by GEORDIE SHORE BRASIL MTV ? (@geordiesmtvbr) on Mar 10, 2017 at 3:16am PST

@chantellegshore in the Dominican Republic. ?? #geordieshore #chantelleconnelly A post shared by GEORDIE SHORE BRASIL MTV ? (@geordiesmtvbr) on Mar 10, 2017 at 3:15am PST

Before the PDA on the beach, the two had shared pictures on Snapchat where they were seen fooling around with Snapchat filters as they cozied up in bed. It was reported that the two had stripped down and jumped into the bed to spend the evening together.

It definitely looks like Jemma has been letting everything 'loose' during the Caribbean holiday as she had posted a topless picture earlier as well. Sharing it on Snapchat, the star was seen enjoying the sun with lemonade in her hand and covering her nips.