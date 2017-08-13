Could it get any hotter in here? Former Victoria's Secret Angel Heidi Klum made heads turn and grabbed eyeballs when she posted a boomerang video on her Instagram account. She posed in nothing but her bikini bottom and set pulse racing.

The 44-year-old sensual diva only gets better with age. Avid followers of the model will agree that age is clearly just a number for this bombshell. Proving that with her recent post, the gorgeous America's Got Talent judge decided to flaunt her curves on a sunny day.

Posing against a breath-taking background, the American-German supermodel stood under an outdoor shower in a black and white string bikini bottom. Covering her modesty with her hands, Klum let her hair fall down her naked shoulders. Using her luscious locks as her prop for the video, she is seen flipping her hair while the water poured down on her.

She flaunted her hot body in St Brath's during her vacation with her 30-year-old boyfriend Vito Schnabel. She captioned the video: "I ❤️my new," while flaunting her line of intimate and swim wear collection.

Fans thronged to the comments section to compliment her hot body. "Ageless perfection!" wrote one while another praise her smoking hot derrière. "Its like she never ages... Amazing," said another fan who spoke for many.

"You @heidiklum, are the most charismatic, beautiful, intelligent, kind hearted, and, in my opinion, brilliantly funny woman on earth... Ich liebe dich," a fan commented.

The couple are on a holiday mode. Before this, the two were spotted soaking up the sun couple of weeks ago on a yacht in the Mediterranean Sea. The couple were clicked enjoying showering together during a heavy hot PDA session.

It is still hard to believe that the fit star is a mother of four. Klum and her boyfriend are enjoying their break away with her four children, Leni, 13, Henry, 13, Henry, 11, Johan, 10, and Lou, seven, Daily Mail notes.