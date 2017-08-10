Bollywood actress Esha Gupta is breaking the internet with her super hot photos for over three weeks. She has been posting her lingerie pictures from a photoshoot. While most of the people are appreciating her beauty, a few have slut-shamed her.

Esha has posted many photos in white and black lingerie, but her recent one is super sexy. She is seen topless but covered her assets with a pomegranate cut into two. Isn't it too hot to handle?

As said, this is not the first time the actress is flaunting her perfect curves on social media. A few days ago, she posted a small video giving a sneak peek into a steamy photoshoot.

The video went viral on the internet as fans simply cannot have enough of it. In one frame Esha was even seen going topless, aesthetically covering her assets.

Esha has disabled the comment section in her recent Instagram photos, but people have slut-shamed her in other pictures. It looks like Esha didn't want any negativity in her recent sexy posts.

Here are a few comments:

thisissoozi@simmi_savio When we were born.. that was different! we were so little.. but.. is it true to show our full naked body to the people? Shouldn't we shame?

high_rated_gabru426 What the hell is going @egupta r u mad or u r a pornstar

swetachoudhury19 SUCH A SLUT

tripathiavinash046@swetachoudhury19 ys right now she behaves like pornstars way of showing hr body

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 9, 2017 at 9:57am PDT

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 8, 2017 at 3:17am PDT

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 8, 2017 at 2:13am PDT

A post shared by Esha Gupta (@egupta) on Aug 8, 2017 at 1:47am PDT

Esha was last seen in movie Commando 2, and fans are eagerly waiting to see her again on the silver screen. Her next movie is Baadshaho, in which she'll appear with Ajay Devgn, Vidyut Jammwal, Emraan Hashmi and Ileana D'Cruz.