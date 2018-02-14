Ashley Graham oozes confidence and sex appeal in the new photo shoot for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. The plus-size model has posed topless and donned several bikinis to flaunt her curves.

The 30-year-old has been sharing numerous bikini-clad pictures of late, to promote the new collection of Swimsuit for All. But the outfits she's worn for the magazine's photo shoot makes it this year's most raunchy shoot yet.

In a video shared by the magazine on its Instagram account, the hot model plays for the camera by strip-teasing with her string bikini that could hardly contain her assets. In one part of the video, Graham is seen wearing only her bikini bottom, hiding her modesty with her hands.

There is also a risqué bikini that Graham is seen sporting for the shoot. The yellow outfit, bound to grab eyeballs, has a string of fabric running between the neckline and the bottom of the piece, leaving her chest and stomach completely bare. While it leaves nothing to the imagination, Graham holds on to her bosoms, letting little more than her curvy assets from peeping out.

Check out the video here:

Apart from the video, Graham shared a couple of pictures from the sizzling photo shoot wherein she has donned numerous bright bikinis that boast of her voluptous body.

The sizzling photo shoot comes days after Graham walked the ramp for Prabal Gurung's show at the New York Fashion Week.

Recently, the model also starred as the first guest on The Kors Commute where she rode in the limo alongside Michael Kors for his fashion week video series. In a conversation with the fashion designer, the diva was asked that if she wouldn't make a cut as a model, what would be her next career option.

"I mean my mother always told me that I wanted to be a cab driver. I started driving a tractor at 14 years old," she laughed.