Three Baahubali actors Prabhas, Anushka Shetty and Tamannaah Bhatia have made it to the list of IMDb's top stars of Indian cinema 2017, which was released online on Friday morning.

Prabhas has landed on the sixth place in IMDb's list of top stars of Indian cinema 2017, while Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Tamannaah Bhatia and Irrfan Khan graced first to fifth spots, respectively. Interestingly, he is not the only south Indian actor to be on the list. Anushka Shetty has landed on the eighth spot after Anushka Sharma.

Prabhas became an internationally acclaimed actor with Baahubali - the Beginning and its sequel Baahubali - the Conclusion has taken his popularity to the next level. Despite this, the actor could not get a single best actor award for his performances. The latest news comes as a solace to his fans, who were upset with him being ignored in all the award shows.

The actor has made everyone down south proud once again. Journalist Haricharan Pudipeddi tweeted‏: "#Prabhas has been listed in #IMBD top star for the year 2017. Holds the sixth place in the list of top ten actors and happens to be the lone south actor. Well deserved "

PRO-turned film producer SKN‏ aka Srinivas tweeted: "Young Rebel star #Prabhas has been listed in #IMBD top star for the year 2017 category. He is given sixth place in the list of ten actors & he is the only hero from south films to hold his place with SRK, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan & Hrithik Roshan ✌️"

Suresh Kondi, an observer of Telugu film industry tweeted: ‏ "Young Rebel Star #Prabhas grabs 6th Place In IMDB Indian Top Star Of The Year 2017.Only South Hero to achieve this. #IMDBTopStarsOfIndianCinema2017."