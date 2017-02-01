Paranormal activities have always been a subject of controversy. While many believe in the existence of supernatural forces, some beg to differ.

Be that as it may, there are some videos on Youtube that can potentially change your stance on supernatural powers.

Recently, a CCTV footage of a child playing with a doll went viral in no time. Though everything looked normal in the video, a closer look at the doll kept on the floor will scare the living daylights out of the viewers. The doll appears to turn its head by itself.

In another clip, the same child is seen writing something on a piece of paper placed at a table, when suddenly the paper heap next to her starts flailing around followed by heavier objects and finally the table itself.

According to a Daily Mail report, the video was posted by the young girl's father, who installed cameras in the house after his daughter complained of something bothering her. However, it is not known when the video was filmed.

Meanwhile, below are some of the scariest paranormal activities recorded on CCTV cameras and mobile phones. What would be your reaction if you find a creepy person staring at you from your kitchen in the middle of the night? Food for thought.