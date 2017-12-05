Top education professionals and organisations were honoured with the Indywood Education Excellence Awards 2017 at a grand event held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on December 2, 2017.

The prestigious Indywood award was organised to recognise and facilitate educationalists and institutions for their relentless services. Sandhya Puttyah Jugnauth, Ministry of Arts and Culture, Mauritius and Nanda Narrainen, Head – Film and Creative Industries presented the awards on the occasion.

A panel discussion on "How technology can enhance the quality of education" was also conducted at the Indywood Film Carnival. Dr Mohan Rao Yadlapalli, Motivational Speaker and Personality Development Trainer, Dr SV KOTA Reddy, President - Academics, Manipal University and Dr RN Shah, Director, BITS Pilani - Dubai Campus were the panellist on this occasion.

The session witnessed a discussion on different measures that can be taken to improve the quality of education in the country. It was moderated by Amarnath Goud, Founder and CEO, My Dream Campus, Malaysia.

Indywood Education Excellence Awards 2017 was organised as a part of Project Indywood, a US$10 Billion Project to be initiated by a consortium of 2,000 Indian corporate and multi-millionaires.

Here is the winners' list of Indywood Education Excellence Award: