Indywood Education Excellence Awards 2017 winners
Indywood Education Excellence Awards 2017 winners

Top education professionals and organisations were honoured with the Indywood Education Excellence Awards 2017 at a grand event held at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on December 2, 2017.

The prestigious Indywood award was organised to recognise and facilitate educationalists and institutions for their relentless services. Sandhya Puttyah Jugnauth, Ministry of Arts and Culture, Mauritius and Nanda Narrainen, Head – Film and Creative Industries presented the awards on the occasion.

A panel discussion on "How technology can enhance the quality of education" was also conducted at the Indywood Film Carnival. Dr Mohan Rao Yadlapalli, Motivational Speaker and Personality Development Trainer, Dr SV KOTA Reddy, President - Academics, Manipal University and Dr RN Shah, Director, BITS Pilani - Dubai Campus were the panellist on this occasion.

The session witnessed a discussion on different measures that can be taken to improve the quality of education in the country. It was moderated by Amarnath Goud, Founder and CEO, My Dream Campus, Malaysia.

Indywood Education Excellence Awards 2017 was organised as a part of Project Indywood, a US$10 Billion Project to be initiated by a consortium of 2,000 Indian corporate and multi-millionaires.

Here is the winners' list of Indywood Education Excellence Award:

No Award Winner
1 Life Time Achievement – Teaching Prof Vivekanandan Paramu, Professor, SN College
2 Life Time Achievement – Entrepreneurship Mr Sailanathan Podian, Founder, Director and CEO of Kolej Megatech
3 Life Time Achievement - Leadership Dr. Ajith Kumar Nagpal, Chairman And Director General, Amity University
4 Life Time Achievement – Academics Dr. S. Gurumadhva Rao, Vice Chancellor, Rak Medical University
5 Special Hall of Fame - Entrepreneurship In Education Mr AM Gopalan, Chairman And Managing Director, Sree Gokulam Group Of Companies
6 Contribution to Education Management & Consulting Mr. Naga Prasad Tummala, Chairman, People Combine
7 Educational Initiative - Professional Development for Rural Youth Mr Sanjeev Naik Nimbalkar, Secretary , Phaltan Education Society
8 Contribution to Training & Development Dr Mohan Rao Yadlapalli, Motivational Speaker & Personality Development Trainer
9 Contribution to Higher Education Dr. CH. V.Purushotham Reddy, Principal, Chaitanya Degree College
10 Excellence in Educational Consultancy Dr.V.J Naidu, Consultant, UNDP
11 Innovative Educational Practices Dr. K. Karunakaran, Principal & Secretary, Sri Ramakrishna College of Arts and Science
12 Contribution to Education Sector - Entrepreneurship Dr. I Krishna Pillai, Chairman, Cape Group of Institutions
13 Contribution to Education Sector - Visionary Leader Dr.Ishari K Ganesh, Founder, Chancellor of Vels University
14 Institute of Excellence in Innovative Technology - DUBAI CAMPUS Birla Institute of Technology & Science, Pilani - Dubai Campus
  Institute of Excellence in Architecture and Engineering - DUBAI CAMPUS Manipal University - Dubai Campus
  Regional Engineering Educational Institute Nalla Malla Reddy Engineering College
  Institute of Excellence in Agricultural Studies College Of Agricultural Biotechnology
  Best Initiative - Infrastructure Development Faizal And Shabana Foundation
  Best College for Technical Education Federal Institute of Science and Technology
  Institute of Excellence in Nursing Studies KIMS College of Nursing
  Innovative Educational Mobile App My Dream Campus