The Harry Potter series is almost an essential book for kids growing up but make sure you get hold of the real one. Recently, a tweet of Shelley Zhang went viral which mentioned how one of her friends who is reading Harry Potter for the first time got hold of a fanfic Harry Potter Order of the Phoenix book instead of the original.

In fact, there are scores of erotic Harry Potter fan fictions available online on sites like fanfiction.net and hpfanficarchive.com.

Here is a list of 7 wild Harry Potter fan fictions we found online. The way the stories go, Rowling never may have even imagined in her wildest dreams. Potterheads, this may ruin your beloved childhood book series forever:

Too Close

The story of the writer named as FanofBellaandEdward portrays the lead protagonist of the book, Harry Potter and Draco as lovers. You'll get it on fanfiction.net.

Hers

The story of the writer named as IShouldBeWritingSomethingElse tells the tale of Hermione Granger, Severus Snape, Lucius Malfoy and an unfathomable love triangle. You can read it on fanfiction.net.

Wildest Dreams

Writer named as starkidsftw is a song fiction you'll find on fanfiction.net and it is based on the Taylor Swift single with the same name just mentioning Draco and Hermione in the plot.

Hermione's Furry Little Problem

Writer, Gandalfs_Beard tells the story of Hermione Granger who is an Animagus and she begins to grow fur as a human and also permanently getting a tail and cat ears. Also, it deals with the fact as to how her boyfriend Harry likes the changes in her. You can read it in hpfanficarchive.com.

Harry Potter: Lover of the Horned God

Writer J'adore Foxy T-T on fanfiction.net wrote an intense story about Harry and Viktor Krum and goes by the names Hadrian and Cernunnos.

Slow Dancing in a Burning Room

Writer, LovelyLittleMudblood in fanfiction.net tells the story of Hermione and Draco in the most romantic way possible.

The Times He Tells Her

Another Hermione and Snape love story by writer ausland on fanfiction.net giving a much more romantic side.