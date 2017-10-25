Top 7 car concepts unveiled at Tokyo Motor Show 2017

Tokyo Motor Show, the biennial auto show of Japan, is back. The 45th edition of the motoring show was kick-started on October 25 with the theme 'Beyond the Motor.' The theme aims at making the motor show an event that focuses on the functional value and enjoyment of automobiles while integrating it with leading-edge technology.

In line with the theme of the show, many carmakers have showcased concept models that shed some light on what could be the future of automobiles. The concepts foresee a revolution in cars with technology-laden interior and emission-free operation.

We have compiled a list of top seven concepts unveiled at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show.

Mitsubishi e-Evolution concept

Mitsubishi revived iconic Evolution nameplate previously used on the brand's sporty sedan. The SUV-coupe at the Tokyo motor show is called the e-Evolution. The all-electric high-performance SUV features new design language of Mitsubishi developed under the new "Drive your Ambition" global tagline.

Mitsubishi claims that the e-Evolution concept uses high-torque, high-performance electric motors fed by a high-capacity battery system. The concept showcases their future electric powertrain technology and Level 4 autonomous driving capability.

Honda Sports EV Concept

Honda Sports EV is the second model to be manufactured on a dedicated electric vehicle platform after the Urban EV unveiled at 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. Honda claims the Sports EV combines EV performance and AI (artificial intelligence) inside a compact body with the aim to realise the joy of driving the user can feel with a sense of unity with the car.

Toyota Tj Cruiser

According to Toyota, The Tj Cruiser represents the harmonious balance between the roominess of a cargo van and the powerful design of an SUV. The 'T' in the name stands for 'Toolbox' in reference to how the car can be used like a toolbox, while the 'j' stands for 'joy' in reference to the joy of visiting various places by car.

The crossover concept will make use of the next-generation TNGA platform. The vehicle will be powered by a 2.0-litre engine assisted with a hybrid system. Toyota confirms that it would be offered in both front-wheel-drive and four-wheel-drive versions.

Yamaha Cross Hub

Yamaha has stepped out of its motorcycle making prowess to showcase a new concept car at the Tokyo Motor Show. The model in question is called the Cross Hub and it is a combination of a pick-up and an SUV.

The company says that the concept aims at connecting the 'active' and 'urban' in the lifestyles of Yamaha enthusiasts. It has a unique diamond-shaped seating layout for the cabin that enables a compact vehicle package but also has the capacity to carry up to two motorcycles in the rear.

Suzuki e-Survivor

Suzuki tries to answer on how the company's future compact SUV will look like with the e-Survivor. Suzuki proposes the possibility of a new 4WD to be brought by electrification along with company's SUV tradition of ladder frame and lightweight compact body in the e-Survivor.

The design of e-Survivor has been inspired from the Suzuki's well-known mini-SUVs the Jimny and Vitara. The T-section removable roof is an inspiration from the mid-90's Suzuki X-90 compact SUV.

Mazda Kai Concept

The Mazda Kai Concept compact hatchback is the preview of the new generation of Mazda cars. The concept features next-generation Skyactive-X petrol engine, Skyactive-vehicle architecture and a more mature expression of the Mazda's signature Kodo design language. The Kai Concept features muscular, solid proportions and many reports claim it is probably the next Mazda 3 hatchback in concept form.

Nissan IMx

The Nissan IMx is an all-electric crossover concept vehicle offering fully autonomous operation and a driving range of more than 600 kilometres. The concept is a preview model that provides a glimpse into the future of Nissan Intelligent Mobility.

The Nissan IMx zero-emission concept vehicle adopts Nissan's new EV platform, designed for maximum efficiency. It allows the floor to be completely flat. The concept is powered by a pair of high-output electric motors at the front and rear, giving it all-wheel-drive capability. They combine to produce 320 kW of power and 700Nm of torque.